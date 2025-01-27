‘Deeply disappointed’: Twin Cities Pride organizers end relationship with Target following DEI roll back

Organizers with Twin Cities Pride say the event is losing $50,000 in funding after parting ways with Target amid the company’s decision to roll back its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

On Saturday, Twin Cities Pride made the decision for Target not to have a presence at the festivities or parade this year.

A post on Facebook said, “We want to ensure all of our community that Target will NOT have a presence at the festival or parade. We are deeply disappointed in their announcement. We are committed to continuing conversations with them about the impact it has on our community and those in our community who are their employees.”

Target recently joined Walmart and a number of other prominent American brands in scaling back its DEI initiatives that have come under attack from conservative activists and, as of this week, the White House.

On Sunday, organizers with Twin Cities Pride called on the LGBTQ community to help raise funds for the event, adding that Target’s absence will eliminate $50,000 in funding the event normally receives.

Target previously said the changes to its “Belonging at the Bullseye” strategy would include ending a program it established to help Black employees build meaningful careers, improve the experience of Black shoppers and to promote Black-owned businesses following George Floyd’s murder.

Target, which operates nearly 2,000 stores nationwide and employs more than 400,000 people, said it already had planned to end the racial program this year.

The company said Friday that it also would conclude the DEI goals it previously set in three-year cycles.

The goals included hiring and promoting more women and members of racial minority groups and recruiting more diverse suppliers, including businesses owned by people of color, women, LGBTQ+ people, veterans and people with disabilities.