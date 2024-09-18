Blaine officials responding to chlorine leak

Blaine authorities are currently responding to a chlorine leak that is expected to last a couple of hours.

The Blaine Police Department and the Spring Lake Park-Blaine-Mounds View Fire Department are responding to a chlorine leak near 117th Avenue and Jefferson Avenue Northeast in Blaine.

Officials on scene tell 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS the leak has been secured and crews are ventilating the affected property.

Police are asking anyone who lives in the area to stay indoors and close their windows. They add that people may continue to use their air conditioners.

Emergency personnel are working with area schools for dismissal and busing changes as they are needed.

Officials add that it is expected to take at least two hours for the material to clear the area.

