Bill to clamp down on catalytic converter thefts passes House, awaits Walz’s signature

After receiving amendments from the Senate, the Minnesota House has once again passed a bill aimed at reducing catalytic converter thefts. It now heads to Gov. Tim Walz, who is expected to approve the measure.

If passed into law, the bill would require anyone buying a catalytic converter to keep detailed records of who they bought it from and would criminalize possession of the part when it’s not attached to a motor vehicle.

Possessing a freestanding catalytic converter would be allowed as long as it’s marked with the date the part was removed and the original vehicle’s identification number or if it’s been certified for reuse as a replacement part.

Penalties for violating the measure would range from a misdemeanor for possessing, acquiring or purchasing a single catalytic converter to a felony carrying a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $100,000 for offenses involving more than 70 converters.

The bill originally passed the House 113-15, and the amended version passed 40-25 in the Senate. The Senate’s modified version received final approval in the House 109-19 on Thursday.

If Walz signs the bill, it will go into effect Aug. 1.

