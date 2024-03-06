Biden, Trump win Minnesota presidential primaries

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have won the Democratic and Republican presidential primaries in Minnesota, according to Associated Press projections.

Both candidates were already heavily favored to win their parties’ nominations heading into Super Tuesday, in which 16 states and one territory are holding nominating contests.

The latest exclusive KSTP/SurveyUSA polling data of over 1,800 statewide registered voters showed 63% of respondents were either certain or probably voting in Tuesday’s Minnesota presidential primary. Some 43% of likely primary voters said they planned to vote in the Republican primary, while 38% planned to vote in the Democratic primary. 18% said they weren’t certain about which primary they will vote in.

On the Republican ballot, 79% of those responding said they will vote for Donald Trump, 15% for Nikki Haley with 3% supporting another candidate and 4% undecided. While in the Democratic primary, 76% of our respondents said they will vote for Joe Biden, 7% for Dean Phillips, 6% for another candidate and 10% were undecided.

This is the first primary some Minnesotans will be able to participate in following the 2023 signing of the “Restore the Vote Act,” which restored voting rights to formerly incarcerated Minnesotans.

Previously, people with felony convictions would have to complete parole before being eligible to vote. Now, voting rights are restored for people with felony convictions when they complete their incarceration.

As reported in January by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, the Minnesota Supreme Court granted a petition for accelerated review that was filed by Minnesota Voters Alliance regarding the law. The group argues the law violates the constitutional provision banning felons from voting “unless restored to civil rights.” The high court’s decision comes a month after an Anoka County judge dismissed the challenge to the law. The court set oral arguments in the case for April 1.

