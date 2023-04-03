Biden to tout clean energy, jobs in Fridley Monday afternoon

President Joe Biden will be making a stop in Fridley, Minn. on Monday, the second in his “Investing in America” tour.

The tour is promoting clean energy, as well as the number of jobs the Biden Administration claims will be created as part of the initiative.

Biden will be at Cummins Power Generation facility, which makes about half of all engines on the road for medium and heavy-duty trucks.

He is expected to highlight that since the beginning of his administration, companies have committed to invest more than $2 billion across the state of Minnesota.

Cummins Power also plans to announce a $1 billion investment to upgrade their facilities across the nation so they can manufacture low to zero carbon engines.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

In response to news of Biden’s visit, the Chair of Minnesota’s Republican Party issued a statement saying in part, “President Biden and the Democrats’ economic and fiscal policies have been a disaster for our state and country. Their wasteful and reckless tax-and-spending sprees have driven inflation over four percent, and real wages are down for almost two years running. The President shouldn’t be traveling the country celebrating.”

According to the White House, Biden will fly into Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport at 12:40 p.m., and will tour the facility at 2:05 p.m. He is expected to speak shortly after 2:30 p.m. He will then fly out of MSP at 4:40 p.m.

Biden will be joined by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz in the afternoon.

Check back for updates on the visit.