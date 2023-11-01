Biden to formally announce $5 billion in funds for rural America during Northfield visit

President Joe Biden is scheduled to make a stop in Minnesota Wednesday afternoon, the first stop of a nationwide tour lasting two weeks.

He’s expected to visit a family farm in Northfield to highlight government spending in rural America.

According to the White House, Biden will be joined by Secretary of Agriculture Tim Vilsack on his trip to Dutch Creek Farms, which will be used as a backdrop to formally announce over $5 billion in new investments into rural America in hopes of emphasizing to families that they don’t have to leave their hometowns to search for better opportunities.

The White House says various bills have helped improve high speed internet and bring safer roads, bridges, reliable energy and clean drinking water into rural communities.

The newly announced investments also include putting more money into helping farmers adopt climate-smart farming practices, similar to what goes on at the Northfield farm.

It should also be noted that Biden’s trip to Minnesota comes less than a week after Minnesota Congressman Dean Phillips dropped his name into the hat for president.

Phillips says it is time for a new generation, and has voiced his concerns that Biden might not be able to beat Donald Trump.

While some have raised their eyebrows at the timing of Biden’s visit, his administration says it was planned will before Phillips announced his run for the White House.

Check back for updates on Biden’s visit.

