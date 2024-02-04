BCA investigating officer-involved shooting in Willmar

Authorities say a man has been shot by an officer in Willmar.

According to a social media post by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension early Sunday afternoon, the shooting happened during an altercation.

While no other information was immediately provided about the man who was shot, the BCA says the officer suffered minor injuries.

No word on which agency the officer involved is with, what caused the altercation, or what time it happened.

This is the second time this week the Minnesota BCA has announced an investigation involving an incident in Willmar.

On Jan. 29, the agency announced it was investigating the use of a Taser by a deputy.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, 75-year-old Michael James Yanacheak was tased by Kandiyohi County Deputy Riley Kampsen on Monday during an attempted eviction.

Despite being given medical aid by officers and being taken to a hospital, Yanacheak died. Kampsen is on standard administrative leave, and Yanacheak’s cause of death is still being investigated.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to the Minnesota BCA and the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office for additional information.

