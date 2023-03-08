BCA investigating Khalil Azad’s death last summer in Robbinsdale

State investigators are now reviewing the death of a man whose body was found in a Robbinsdale lake last summer.

On Sunday, the Robbinsdale Police Department asked the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) to conduct an investigation into the death of 24-year-old Khalil Azad following concerns from activists about alleged injuries on his body. The BCA said on Tuesday it agreed to take up the case.

Robbinsdale police say officers attempted to make a DWI stop the morning of July 3 on County Road 81, but the vehicle would not pull over. The driver eventually “lost control of the vehicle” and stopped in the 3900 block of Lakeland Avenue North. Police say a man ran from the vehicle but was not found after police searched the area.

Two days later, Azad’s body was found in Crystal Lake. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled his death an accidental drowning in September.

Over the weekend, Black Lives Matter Minnesota shared graphic images of what the group says is Azad’s body, claiming he suffered injuries that stemmed from police misconduct. The group called for an independent investigation as well.

Robbinsdale police say the three responding officers never made contact with Azad.

On Tuesday, the Robbinsdale Police Department also released video on the city’s website that was captured by body cameras and dash cameras at the scene.