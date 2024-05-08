BCA: Deputies, suspect identified in Chanhassen use-of-force incident

Officials have identified the people involved in an incident where two deputies shot a suspect with a knife over the weekend.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension identified the two Carver County sheriff’s deputies as James Horvath and Benjamin Sinko. Horvath has 19 years of experience, while Sinko has four-and-a-half years.

The suspect, who was shot multiple times, was identified as 31-year-old Derek West of Bloomington.

As previously reported, Horvath and Sinko responded to a Chanhassen home on Saturday on reports of a domestic incident. According to officials, the deputies were standing outside talking with the person who made the call when West came out of the home, holding a knife and wearing a white face covering.

West ran at the deputies, ignoring their commands to stop and drop the knife. One of the deputies stumbled back and fell as West continued to run at them.

The BCA states that Horvath and Sinko both shot at West, hitting him multiple times. The deputies performed life-saving measures until West was brought to the hospital, where he is currently in stable condition.

A 10-inch knife and cartridge casings were recovered on the scene by BCA personnel.

Both deputies are on critical incident leave.

BCA agents are reviewing video from body cameras worn by the deputies during the incident. Once the investigation is complete, the BCA will present its findings to the Carver County Attorney’s Office.