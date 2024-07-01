Barron County family calls man who drowned after saving grandchild a ‘hero’

The Barron County sheriff reports a 71-year-old grandfather drowned over the weekend in Mikana, Wisconsin, after helping a grandchild who was struggling in the water.

Family has identified the victim as Larry Quillen of Mikana.

“He was always very giving,” said sister-in-law Mary Tuttle. “Absolutely a hero.”

Larry Quillen was fishing and swimming with the grandkids Saturday afternoon near the dam; both kids were wearing life jackets on the river, according to the family.

“Unfortunately, one of them slipped and started to drown, and Larry went right in to get him. He got them out,” Tuttle said.

Larry Quillen, 71. (Family photo)

The family is trying to understand what happened to Larry Quillen next.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Office said for an unknown reason, the grandfather went under and drowned.

Family was very important to Larry Quillen, according to his loved ones. They called him their “Papa Bear.”

“He was my rock. He took such good care of me. I loved him so much, I don’t know what I’m going to do without him,” said Carol Quillen, Larry’s wife. “He was always thoughtful; he was always helping someone.”

Larry Quillen used to own a restaurant in town. He also taught school and was active in the community.

“He was just a wonderful person,” Tuttle said. “Such a tragic thing that happened.”

Local, state and county first responders came to the river downstream from the dam to try and help.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this time,” Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said. “Special thanks to all the first responders who jumped into action to do all they could for the family.”