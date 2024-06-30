Man drowns after helping his grandchildren get to shore

A 71-year-old man drowned Saturday after jumping into the water to help his two grandkids.

On Saturday at 2:36 p.m., the sheriff’s office responded to a 911 call about an adult man who had gone into the water below the Mikana Dam to help a child struggling in the water. While the children had gotten out safely, the man was unaccounted for.

Multiple agencies responded to search for the man, and the Mikana Dam was closed so searchers could search the area. Despite assistance from the Birchwood Fire Department, Marshfield Medical Center Ambulance, Rice Lake Fire Department, North Memorial Air Care Helicopter and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, they were unable to find the man.

The 71-year-old man’s body was later found by the Chetek Fire Dive and Rescue team after they dove into the water.

According to the sheriff’s office’s initial investigation, the man had taken his two grandchildren fishing and swimming in the area. While both kids were wearing life jackets one of them had started to struggle. Their grandfather jumped in to help them and was able to get them to where they could stand again, allowing them to make it to shore.

However, for an unknown reason, the sheriff’s office said the man went under and drowned.