Auto body shops seeing more requests following most recent snowfall

Auto body shops in Minnesota are seeing an uptick in requests for repairs after Thursday’s snowfall.

Many areas across the metro received four to six inches of snow.

Minnesota State Patrol responded to 393 crashes involving damage from midnight through 5 p.m.

“The roads were pretty icy, they were pretty wet. I was sliding around quite a bit,” said John Rozales, who commuted to St. Paul Thursday morning.

The hundreds of crashes statewide made for a busy day at body shops.

“It’s been hectic,” said Joshua Green, shop manager at Heppner’s Auto Body & Glass in downtown St. Paul. “We’ve actually got one being towed to us now that hit a guard rail this morning. It sounds like it might be a total loss.”

Heppner’s has six locations across Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

Green said the wait time for a car repair has gone down significantly in the last six months.

Heppner’s is currently at two to three weeks for a major repair or seven to 10 days for a minor fix, which Green said comes as a surprise to customers.

“They’re all used to the three to six months wait for getting my car fixed and when we tell them, ‘Yup, it’s a lot sooner than that,’ then they’re usually pretty happy,” Green said.

Heppner’s expects to receive more calls for service over the next few days, as drivers assess the damage from Thursday’s crashes.