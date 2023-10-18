Authorities looking for public’s help after St. Michael man killed in hit-and-run

As the investigation into a hit-and-run that killed a St. Michael man last month continues, a reward is now being offered in hopes that someone will come forward with important information.

Wright County first responders found 36-year-old Kyle Dixon lying on the roadway at the intersection of Ochoa Avenue and 60th Street Northeast shortly before 11 p.m. on Sept. 1. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say they believe Dixon may have been walking alone when he was hit by a vehicle that then fled the scene.

Anyone who may have seen anything or has information related to the case is asked to call the Wright County Sheriff’s Office at 763-682-1162.

“Please come forward,” the victim’s father Gary Knox said. “His son deserves to know. My wife and I, and his sister certainly would like to know. In my mind I can’t fathom that somebody could just drive away.”

Crime Stoppers of Minnesota is also offering $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the person who hit Dixon. Tips to Crime Stoppers can be reported at 1-800-222-8477 or online.