Man killed in suspected hit-and-run in St. Michael

A man is dead after authorities believe he was hit by a vehicle Friday night in St. Michael.

According to the Wright County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was found just before 11 p.m. at the intersection of Ochoa Avenue Northeast and 60th Street Northeast.

First responders attempted life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said. His identity will be released at a later time.

Anyone with information on the man’s death is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 763-682-1162.