Auction for ruby slippers from ‘The Wizard of Oz’ closes this week

A piece of American movie history with a connection to Minnesota is up for auction, and bidding is coming to a close.

The auction for the ruby slippers that Judy Garland wore in “The Wizard of Oz” ends Saturday.

The Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids, where the slippers were stolen years ago, is among the bidders. The museum started a fundraising campaign to buy the slippers.

“We’re still reaching out reaching out to leaders in the entertainment industry and corporations and individuals here in Minnesota,” John Kelsch with the Judy Garland Museum said. “We still need help, but we’re confident we can do it. It would just add a real gem to our collection.”

On Monday the bid for the slippers was $1.15 million. Experts believe the slippers could sell for $3-5 million.