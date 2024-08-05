At Issue — August 4: Walz for VP, Harris nomination, commissioner raises

This week on At Issue, Tom Hauser discusses contenders for Kamala Harris’s running mate, a nearly 50% annual raise for Hennepin County Commissioners, and potential missteps leading up to the Rapidan Dam failure.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is among the running mate contenders interviewing with Harris this weekend.

This comes after delegates to the Democratic National Convention gave Harris the votes needed to secure the nomination on Friday. The virtual roll call for convention delegates opened Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, Commissioners in Hennepin County could soon become the highest-paid public officials in the state.

The seven-member Hennepin County Board voted to increase their salaries from around $122,000 to just over $182,000 — a 49% pay raise.

More than a month after a century-old dam in Blue Earth County failed, officials are deciding how to proceed. The dam needs to be fixed or removed, and the bridge is damaged beyond repair.

But now, two former dam workers tell 5 INVESTIGATES that the county didn’t do enough to prevent the failure.

They spoke only to investigative reporter Ryan Raiche, who then went to the county for answers.

