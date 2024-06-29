As Minnesota River crests in Chaska, voluntary organizations provide aid statewide

The Minnesota River is cresting in Chaska. As it winds through the city, the river flows up against the bottom of the temporarily closed Highway 41 bridge.

“You’ve got swift currents,” said Liz Timmerman, who commutes from Shakopee to Chaska for work. “Even if you’re near the shore, it can take you right out, so you’ve got to be really careful about it.”

She joined others at the levy to survey the rising water.

“We have a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers certified levy that’s up to 41 feet above the water,” said Kevin Wright, the city’s community engagement manager.

Public works crews are monitoring the river 24/7 to make sure the city’s mitigation efforts are working. They’ve built berms on either side of the bridge as an additional measure to protect against flooding.

“Our public works crew has almost what you might consider a flood bible, these are the certain steps we take when the river reaches these levels,” said Wright. “If the water were to try to sneak around the bridge, we’re protected.”

Carver County Emergency Management is collecting information about the damage.

default default Courtesy of Kevin Wright

The sheriff’s office shared on Friday there’s help available to those affected through Crisis Cleanup, which is a member of Minnesota Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD).

“We’re the largest disaster response force in Minnesota,” said Ryc Lyden, the president of Minnesota VOAD.

The nonprofit coordinates the response of more than 30 voluntary organizations statewide. There are more than a thousand volunteers helping with flooding recovery, according to Lyden.

“Right now, we are in Blue Earth, Jackson, Rice, Faribault, St. Louis counties,” he said. “We’ve got shelters, we’re doing feeding, we’re doing what we call muck out, which is pretty much what it sounds like, cleaning out basements and floors of debris and mud.”

Minnesota VOAD is also working with the State Emergency Operations Center to respond to requests, which Lyden expects to increase during this statewide event.

“One of the things that’s different about this one is it’s so spread out,” said Lyden.

Chaska City leaders, meanwhile, are confident the water will stay below the levy when the river crests.

“The good news is our downtown is still well protected,” said Wright.