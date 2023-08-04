Appellate court upholds Tou Thao’s federal conviction

The U.S. Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld former Minneapolis police officer Tou Thao’s federal convictions for violating the civil rights of George Floyd.

Thao filed his appeal last year after a judge denied his motion for an acquittal and a mistrial.

Thao was sentenced to three-and-a-half years (42 months) after being convicted of violating Floyd’s rights and willfully failing to stop former MPD officer Derek Chauvin from using unreasonable force on Floyd.

RELATED: 2 ex-Minneapolis officers sentenced to federal prison; 3.5 years for Thao, 3 years for Kueng

His current federal sentence runs through August 2025.

Thao is set to be sentenced in state court Monday after a Hennepin County judge found him guilty of aiding in George Floyd’s death in May. He was the last of four officers convicted in his state case in the death of George Floyd.