Judge finds Thao guilty of aiding manslaughter in George Floyd’s death

Former Minneapolis police officer Tou Thao has been found guilty of aiding in George Floyd’s death.

The verdict comes almost three full years after Floyd’s killing on May 25, 2020.

Thao is the last of the four officers involved to be convicted in his state case, as Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter in 2021 — his appeal was denied earlier in April — and the other two officers took plea deals — Thomas Lane last May and J. Alexander Kueng in October, just before jury selection for his trial was set to begin. That was also when Kueng decided to forgo a jury trial and just have Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill decide his fate.

Cahill returned his decision Monday, finding Thao guilty of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. The full court document can be found at the bottom of this article.

Thao is now expected to get a sentence in the range of 41-57 months in prison. His sentencing date is scheduled for August 7.

Currently, he’s serving his federal sentence and isn’t expected to be released until August 2025, meaning he could serve his state sentence while he’s in federal prison.

Thao testified in his federal trial that he was on crowd control when Floyd was killed and never actually touched Floyd. He added of his fellow former officers, “I was assuming they were taking care of him.”

However, prosecutors argued that Thao, who had almost nine years of experience, should’ve known from his training that Floyd needed medical help.

On Tuesday morning, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty issued prepared statements on the verdict. Their full statements can be found below.

“The conviction of Tou Thao is historic and the right outcome. It brings one more measure of accountability in the tragic death of George Floyd. Accountability is not just justice, but it is a step on the road to justice. While we have now reached the end of the prosecution of Floyd’s murder, it is not behind us. There is much more that prosecutors, law enforcement leaders, rank-and-file officers, elected officials, and community can do to bring about true justice in law enforcement and true trust and safety in all communities. To begin with, Congress must act: almost three years after his death, Congress has still not passed the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. That must change, now. Many people deserve our thanks: the world-class team that has seen this historic prosecution from beginning to end; the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office for their unflagging partnership; the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for diligently leaving no stone unturned in the investigation; and the United States Attorney’s Office for their purposeful prosecution of the civil-rights case. I also want to thank community in Minnesota and around the world for their clear, unrelenting focus on accountability and justice. Above all, my thoughts today are with George Floyd, his young daughter, and his family. Floyd’s loved ones can never have him back, yet they have turned their private tragedy into a public movement for their accountability, healing, and justice that keeps Floyd’s legacy vibrant and alive to this day and beyond.” Keith Ellison