Aitkin County searchers trying to find missing woman inside state park

Searchers from across Minnesota continue to look for Tonya Yarmakov at Savanna State Park in Aitkin County.

The 23-year-old woman from Dundas in Rice County was on vacation with her family when she went missing last week while staying at a cabin in the park.

Searchers are concerned for her safety since she lives with autism and diabetes.

“It’s a living nightmare,” said Michelle Yarmakov, Tonya’s mother. “We hold out some hope.”

Her mother says it’s been a long week waiting for word from search teams, along with many tears, all while missing the light of Tonya.

The family had been staying in the Garni Cabin in the state park that the family loves to visit.



“We’ve got thousands of hours into this search; every single searcher has been just awesome in an effort to be a hero and save this young woman,” said Aitkin County Sheriff Dan Guida.

Minnesota State Park employees, Aitkin County Search and Rescue, St. Louis County Search and Rescue and other groups have helped search the park since last week.

On Thursday, cadaver dogs searched the park that is filled with dense forest, hills and lakes.



“That optimism has faded and turned more into a recovery-type effort,” Sheriff Guida said.



The missing woman’s family said they are so very thankful for the many searchers who have spent many hours looking for their daughter.



“We thank them, we thank them of course,” said Michelle. “We are still in shock… we still expect her to walk around the corner.”

Tonya is described as being 5 feet tall with brown hair and was last seen wearing a rainbow tie-dyed shirt, gym shorts, black shoes and black headphones.

Click here to support the Yarmakov family in their search for Tonya.

The Aikin County Sheriff asks anyone with information to call investigators at 218-927-7435.