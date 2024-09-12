Officials enter 2nd week of search for autistic woman in Aitkin County state park

A search for an autistic woman in her 20s is ongoing in Savanna Portage State Park.

Tonya Yarmakov, 23, was last seen running into the park by her family around noon on Sept. 4, according to the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office.

Yarmakov is 5’0″ with dark brown hair and was last seen wearing a rainbow tie-dyed shirt, gym shorts, black shoes, and black headphones.

Multiple agencies are assisting the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office in the search. As of this publication, ground, air, and K9 searches are being conducted.

As of Sept. 6, search crews had logged over 400 hours.

Anyone with information on Yarmakov’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (218)-927-7435.