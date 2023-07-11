Afro Deli & Grill among new vendors, food coming to the Minnesota State Fair in 2023

The Minnesota State Fair is welcoming new vendors and flavors to the Great Minnesota Get-Together in 2023.

One of the new vendors was nationally recognized at the White House for being the Small Business Person of the Year. Now, he’s bringing his talents to the fair.

From the steady foot traffic to the back-to-back orders, Afro Deli and Grill is ready for the rush of the Great Minnesota Get-Together.

“The state fair comes once a year so only the lucky people are at the state fair,” Abdirahman Kahin, Afro Deli & Grill owner, said.

Kahin had his eye on the Minnesota State Fair for years.

After his third application, the nationally recognized business snagged a spot and he’s filling a void in the food scene.

“What was missing was African food, so we are so happy to bring that concept,” Kahin said.

Fairgoers will get to bite into a Sambusa, a stuffed pastry with meat or veggies showered in African spices. The booth will also feature sweet plantains and visitors can cool down with a Somali Sweet Spice Tea.

“We are very excited,” Kahin said. “If you’ve never tried it, don’t be shy. You’re going to love it.”

Over 30 new foods are being prepped and perfected for this year’s fair.

RELATED: New food announced for the 2023 Minnesota State Fair

Attendees can stop by Lulu’s Public House for a Fruity Cereal Milk Biscuit or top the day off with a Bee Sting Sundae with hot honey at Bridgeman’s Ice Cream.

“We get to play with sometimes crazy innovation,” Sine Aasland, Nordic Waffles founder, said.

After hours of experimenting, Nordic Waffles teamed up with Urban Growler to create the “Kind of a Big Dill” Pickle Lemonade.

“Even the pickle haters are digging this lemonade,” Jill Pavlak, Urban Growler co-owner, said. “If you’re not a dill pickle fan, you will like this lemonade. It’s refreshing. Someone even said it’s almost like the margarita without the booze.”

If you want a mix of breakfast and a backyard cookout, Nordic Waffles has you covered with the Bacon-Wrapped Waffle Dog.

“It’s a bacon-wrapped hot dog and I was like, I’m going to put that in the waffle. I’m going to add pickles and I’m going to add crispy onions and cheese and burger sauce,’” Paylak said. “We did it. It was amazing.”

Vendors said the days leading up to the fair are hectic, but the best feeling is seeing the customer fall in love at first bite.