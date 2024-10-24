Advocates for inclusion welcome opening of sensory rooms at MSP Airport

For the first time, the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) is building sensory-friendly rooms for passengers.

It’s a chance for travelers to find a calming space to reduce the stress often associated with flying, and local advocates for mental health and disabilities say this is part of a growing movement in Minnesota.

Whether you’re stuck in a long security line or worried you forgot to pack something, flying can be a lot. But for some, it’s on a different level.



“My family and I have not been on a plane in probably about six years,” said Sheletta Brundidge, who has three kids who live with autism.



Brundidge says the whole flying experience is overwhelming.



“Getting to the airport and on that plane may or may not happen depending on how things work out,” Brundidge said.



She adds when her kids get frustrated they don’t have the strongest coping and calming mechanisms.



“A lot of kids who are on the autism spectrum, they don’t know how to get back to the green zone,” Brundidge said.



Soon, MSP is getting two sensory-friendly rooms.



“It’s been a long time coming,” said Gina Brady, Sensory Supports and Training Program manager with the nonprofit Fraser.



Fraser specializes in services for autism, mental health and disabilities, and her team worked with the airport to make this a reality.



“I think a lot of the sensory room movement started in the autism community,” Brady said.



The rooms may feature things like dimmable lighting and sensory-friendly furnishings.



“It’s a space where people can go if they’re feeling overwhelmed,” Brady said.



You’ll find similar spaces at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds and major sports venues in town.



“The era that we’re in now would have been so much easier than it was 10 years ago,” said Jason Stock, VP and CFO of Central Roofing.



Stock has a personal connection because both his kids live with autism.



“I want everyone to be able to get out in the public and not feel like, ‘Oh, I have to hide this or this is something we have to be ashamed of,'” Stock said.



While the rooms can greatly help those with autism, they will be open for everyone. It’s a move that Brundidge believes could mean her family’s return to flying.



“This is an absolute game changer,” Brundidge said.



The sensory room at Terminal 2 is expected to open in early 2027, while the one at Terminal 1 will be ready for the public in 2028.