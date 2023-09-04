Activists call for improved conditions after inmate protest at Stillwater prison

A group of community activists is calling for change after roughly 100 inmates staged a protest Sunday at the Stillwater prison.

The inmates’ demonstration started at around 8 a.m. Sunday, according to the Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC), with the inmates continuing their activities, such as playing cards, instead of returning to their cells. DOC noted the protest remained peaceful and, after negotiations, all inmates were back in their cells by 4 p.m.

However, DOC officials said the prison remained on lockdown through the holiday weekend.

Activist group Communities United Against Police Brutality said the protest was due to a “lack of access to clean water,” ice or showers for days because of short staffing. A DOC spokesperson acknowledged inmates had limited access to showers due to “modified cell release schedules” brought on by “staffing challenges” but said any claims of inadequate clean water are “patently false.”

Aerial footage of the Stillwater prison on Sept. 3, 2023. (KSTP-TV)

AFSCME Council 5 leadership, the union representing corrections officers, also released a statement Sunday calling the incident “endemic,” adding that “chronic understaffing” has resulted in restricted programming and upset inmates.

The community activists on Monday afternoon called the conditions “inhumane” and demanded improvements, with some also comparing the situation to slavery.