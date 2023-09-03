DOC: Inmates back in cells at Stillwater prison; facility still on lockdown

UPDATE: A situation at the Stillwater prison in which roughly 100 inmates refused to go back to their cells has resolved peacefully, a Department of Corrections spokesperson said Sunday afternoon.

All inmates are back in their cells after an hourslong demonstration over modified weekend schedules, DOC spokesman Andy Skoogman said in a release. At issue was limited access to showers, phones and recreation due to “staffing challenges.”

No inmates or corrections officers were harmed. The prison remains on lockdown.

This is a breaking news update. An earlier version of this report is below.

The Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC) has placed the Stillwater prison on emergency lockdown in response to about 100 inmates in one living unit refusing to return to their cells, according to a news release sent Sunday morning.

The DOC said that all of their staff have been removed from the common areas of the housing unit and that “two corrections officers are safe in the unit’s secure control area.” DOC adds that the two officers are in communication with facility command personnel.

A DOC spokesperson said the agency activated members of the Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) and also deployed the DOC’s Special Operations Response Team (SORT).

No injuries have been reported.