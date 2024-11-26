Active case of tuberculosis detected at Lakeville South High School
Dakota County Public Health and Lakeville Area Schools confirmed Tuesday that someone at Lakeville South High School was diagnosed with active tuberculosis.
Health officials didn’t state whether it was a student or staff member, but added there’s no further risk of exposure at the school.
Dakota County Public Health added that it has worked closely with the school district and the Minnesota Department of Health to do a contact investigation, and determined that most people at LSHS were not at a high risk exposure for tuberculosis. Health officials identified a small group of people who were in close contact with the person who had tuberculosis and will screen them to see if the disease spread.
Lakeville Area Schools sent 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS the following statement:
“The safety and well-being of our students and staff is our number one priority. We can confirm that an individual at Lakeville South High School has been diagnosed with active tuberculosis. Lakeville Area Schools has partnered closely with Dakota County Public Health and the Minnesota Department of Health to support a thorough contact investigation. Only a small group of individuals was determined to be close contacts. They have been communicated with directly and will be screened. The vast majority of students and staff are not at high risk for exposure to active tuberculosis, and there is no further risk of exposure at the school.”
