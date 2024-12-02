AC/DC announces North American leg of Power Up Tour, will begin in Minneapolis

Legendary rock band AC/DC will kick off their Power Up tour next year at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The band announced the tour early Monday, their first one in the United States in nearly a decade. The North American leg of the tour follows last year’s trip across Europe.

The Minneapolis performance will be the first in the 13-stop tour, which begins on April 10.

Other stops in the Midwest include Soldier Field in Chicago, Ford Field in Detroit and Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, which also happens to be the final stop.

Tickets go on sale at 12 p.m. CT on Friday. CLICK HERE to buy them and see a full tour stop list.