Minneapolis City Council hear plans for George Floyd Square

Minneapolis City Council discusses plans for George Floyd Square

Minneapolis City Council members are hearing details about the city’s plan for the future of George Floyd Square.

This project has been discussed at numerous public meetings — but now, city council members are hearing the details directly from the planners.

The pieces so far would include several memorial spaces for George Floyd — but also road and sidewalk improvements.

After years of planning, the city is presenting what’s called a “final vision document” and a recommended street design concept.

City staffers, working in tandem with the Floyd family, will keep the memorial area intact and pedestrian-friendly.

The raised fist will remain in the intersection and smaller versions will go on the four roads that connect here. They will be narrowed, and bike lanes will be added.

The gas station property — now owned by the city, will be converted into a community center — bids to do that are going out now.

The idea will be to boost visibility in the neighborhood, but also honor George Floyd.

One concern — if the area becomes too commercialized, long-time residents say they might become displaced.

“There is no rush to reinstate this street and excise what happened,” said Jenny Jones, who is from Minneapolis. “It is not about the majority of opinion, it is about what is right. We have one shot to get it right.”

Project Supervisor Rebecca Parrell told council members about some of the many options community residents have pitched.

“But some of the things include that members of the community have mentioned was a memorial or a racial justice healing center, a space for reflection and contemplation. A museum or art gallery, a community center for various social services.”

City council members will review the overall plan this week — and next week they’ll hear more specifically about the streets plan.

So far — the project has cost about five million dollars — it’s expected to cost millions more.

The hope is to begin construction by the summer of 2025.