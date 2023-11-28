4-year-old boy in critical condition a day after water rescue at Minneapolis park

A 4-year-old boy is in critical condition Monday after falling through the ice on a retention pond in Bryn Mawr Park in Minneapolis, according to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies and Minneapolis police got the call about just before 3 p.m. on Sunday that a child was found unresponsive in a pond on Laurel Avenue.

The boy was taken to the hospital where “he’s in critical condition still,” said Deputy Peter Jacobs with the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office Water Patrol Unit on Monday afternoon.

“This is our first big call” of the winter season, according to Deputy Peters, who was not working at the time of the Sunday afternoon call.

“We’re just hoping for the best for him.”

The pond the boy fell into was one of two City-owned retention ponds at the recently renovated park.

A spokesperson for the Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board said in an email statement that their ice safety recommendation for parkgoers matches that of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, which is “ice is never 100 percent safe.”

The partial fencing around the ponds is meant to deter people, acting as a temporary protector of the landscape until newly planted vegetation can grow in, the spokesperson added.

Jacobs seconded that advice. He says the ice should be four inches thick before people try to walk on it, adding we’re not at that point in the season yet.

“It’s cold enough, but we don’t have enough ice for anybody to be walking on it,” he said.

“When we do start seeing more ice form over, please let somebody know that you’re going out on the ice, have somebody come with you, wear [a] life jacket, have [an ice] pick or chisel to check on the ice in front of you. And just be mindful.”

The sheriff’s office did not have any information on Monday about the circumstances leading up to the incident on Sunday. The investigation is ongoing, officials said.