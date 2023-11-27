Unresponsive child pulled from pond in Minneapolis park, investigation underway

An unresponsive child was pulled from a pond in a Minneapolis park on Sunday, according to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 2:55 p.m., the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Water Patrol Deputies and the Minneapolis Police Department responded to the 1800 block of Laurel Avenue West for report of a four-year-old child being found unresponsive in a pond.

According to the sheriff’s office, the child was brought to Hennepin County Medical Center for further evaluation.

A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer captured video from the scene near Bryn Mawr Park, where multiple law enforcement vehicles were present.

The Sheriff’s Water Patrol Unit is investigating the incident.