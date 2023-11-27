Unresponsive child pulled from pond in Minneapolis park, investigation underway

Cory Knudsen KSTP
Law enforcement on scene at the 1800 block of Laurel Avenue West (KSTP)

An unresponsive child was pulled from a pond in a Minneapolis park on Sunday, according to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 2:55 p.m., the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Water Patrol Deputies and the Minneapolis Police Department responded to the 1800 block of Laurel Avenue West for report of a four-year-old child being found unresponsive in a pond.

According to the sheriff’s office, the child was brought to Hennepin County Medical Center for further evaluation.

A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer captured video from the scene near Bryn Mawr Park, where multiple law enforcement vehicles were present.

The Sheriff’s Water Patrol Unit is investigating the incident.