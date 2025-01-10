4 juveniles arrested in connection with Edina YMCA attack that left boy seriously injured

Three juvenile boys were arrested on Thursday in connection with an assault at the Edina YMCA on Dec. 20 that left a 16-year-old boy with a brain injury.

A post on X from the Edina Police and Fire Department says a 17- and 16-year-old boy were arrested for felony third-degree riot and felony third-degree assault. A 14-year-old boy was also arrested in connection to the assault.

Another 16-year-old boy was arrested on Wednesday and charged with felony third-degree riot and felony third-degree assault.

All four boys were brought to the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center following their arrests.

The victim, 16-year-old Elroi Beyene, suffered a brain injury, memory loss and was still struggling to eat nearly a week after the assault.

According to a search warrant that was unsealed in late December, police responded just after 6 p.m. on Dec. 20 to a report of a “large group of juvenile Somalian males fighting in the gymnasium.”

Investigators determined that someone let in “approximately 13 males inside the back door” of the YMCA just before they attacked Beyene.

The group ran off before officers arrived.