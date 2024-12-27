Edina High School family ‘broken’ over YMCA attack

The family of the Edina High School student who was attacked at the YMCA last week says they’re “broken” over the assault that left him with a concussion and multiple bruises.

“It’s a really bad situation. We’re not happy about it,” said Abbeba Guche, the aunt of 16-year-old Elroi Beyene.

Guche said Beyene suffered a brain injury, memory loss and is still struggling to eat a week later. He’s now recovering at home while the police investigation continues.

Guche said the family wanted to get his story out to help find the people responsible.

According to a search warrant that was unsealed on Thursday, police responded just after 6 p.m. on Dec. 20 to a report of a “large group of juvenile Somalian males fighting in the gymnasium.”

Investigators determined that someone let in “approximately 13 males inside the back door” of the YMCA just before they attacked Beyene.

The group ran off before officers arrived.

“Many people came in at once. So amazing. We never expected at the facility we trust,” said Guche.

In a statement, YMCA leadership told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that it’s “deeply saddened by this recent incident.”

“We have been fully cooperating with the Edina police and have already taken additional steps to secure the back area that was used to allow others to enter. Above all, our goal is to ensure our community and our young people always find a safe haven within our walls,” said Michelle Edgerton, EVP of Advancement and CAO at YMCA of the North.

The attack was not caught on surveillance video, but according to the search warrant, Edina police got the OK from a judge to review iPhone videos that may show the violent attack.

Records show they are in possession of at least three phones.

Edina police confirmed Friday that no arrests have been made.