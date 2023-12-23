4 arrested in connection with Isanti County homicide

The Isanti County Sheriff’s Office announced that four people have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of 42-year-old Jose De Jesus Diaz Fernandez on Dec. 13.

The Sheriff’s Office identified three of the suspects and said they have been charged with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of first-degree burglary:

Jesse Mateo Rodrigues, 43

Fredy Saavedra Olivar, 40

Abraham Alexander Houle, 41

Authorities said these three suspects all made their first court appearances on Friday.

Court records show that Jerold Allen Downs, 45, has been charged via warrant with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of first-degree burglary.

Downs is in custody in another jurisdiction on an unrelated offense and is waiting to be extradited to Isanti County.

As previously reported, a 911 call came in around 6:36 a.m. on Dec 13, saying someone had been shot inside a home on the 7800 block of 309th Ave NW in Spencer Brook Township. Fernandez was found dead inside the home.