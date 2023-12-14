Isanti County Sheriff’s Office, BCA investigating homicide

The Isanti County Sheriff’s Office announced that it and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating a homicide that occurred Wednesday morning in Spencer Brook Township.

A 911 call came in around 6:36 a.m., with the caller saying that someone had been shot inside the home.

Law enforcement found a deceased man inside the home. No other household members were harmed, according to authorities.

Investigators believe this was a targeted incident and that there is no immediate danger to the public.

No arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified, authorities said.

The victim was brought to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office and will be publicly identified after his family is notified.