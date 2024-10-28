3rd year of BOOnion Depot in St. Paul expands family-friendly experience

For one day only the Union Depot is transformed into the BOOnion Depot.

This is the third year of the event in St. Paul’s Lowertown neighborhood, and organizers say it’s officially become an annual event.

For year three, they’ve expanded the family-friendly Halloween experience.

Organizers gave the first 2,000 kids through the doors a BOOnion Depot Halloween candy bag.

There’s also a chance to meet and greet with your favorite movie and TV characters, especially from the Disney universe.

As for the guests — costumes are not required, but they are certainly recommended.

The event kicked off on Sunday with a couple thousand people already here in the first hour.

Maurina Rondeau, Marketing and Events Manager for the Union Depot, says free fun for families is a must, especially on holidays.

“[It’s] free to everybody. We have a lot of different activities going on today. You can do craft stations, meet and greet Disney characters, DJ dance zone, face painting, balloon artists, and a mini train ride,” Rondeau said. “We didn’t see a lot of Halloween events that were free to the public in St. Paul, so we wanted to create something magical for the community.”

If you missed Sunday’s event, next year’s festivities are already in the works with the goal of going even bigger than this year’s.

More information on the event can be found HERE.