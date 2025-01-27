3rd week of MN legislative session looms as House party leaders debate start of official business

Party leaders from the Minnesota House spent the weekend before week three of the Legislative Session negotiating DFL members’ return to the Capitol.

This comes after the Minnesota Supreme Court ruled on Friday that there were too few GOP House members to conduct business without them. The ruling also rendered the work done in their absence so far illegitimate.

DFL House members have stayed away from the Capitol, boycotting the session that started two weeks ago, pending requests for a power-sharing agreement and assurance a DFL representative’s seat would go uncontested.

Neither party had budged as of this report on Sunday evening, and lawmakers appeared to be headed into the third week of the 2025 legislative session with no clear answer on when work will officially begin in the House.

“Conversations are continuing, but really, you know, we’re here,” said Republican Majority Leader-designate Harry Niska, asked about where negotiations stood.

“Republicans have been trying to get to work, and we’re expecting Democrats to show up for work.”

“We are very hopeful that we can reach an agreement that will allow us all to be back in the Capitol,” DFL Rep. Jamie Long said, representing House party leadership.

“There’s nothing our members want more than to be back there.”

Echoing statements from DFL House Leader Melissa Hortman, Rep. Long said DFL members would be willing to gavel in under the current GOP majority and allow for the election of a Republican House Speaker-designate Lisa Demuth. However, they first want the GOP to commit to shared leadership once a special election to fill a resigned DFL seat likely returns the house to a 67-67 tie.

“So we’ve said we’re very willing to let the House GOP run the house, but once we get back to the tie in mid-March, then we should be in a power-sharing agreement,” Rep. Long said.

“And frankly, it was the position that the House GOP took in November and December. They, at that point, had agreed to co-speakerships.”

When asked, Rep. Niska confirmed that Republican leadership would intend to retain the speakership for the duration of the Legislative Session.

“Yeah… There’s no reason not to have a single speaker when you’re able to get — have a speaker elected,” he said.

“When we were talking about coming in at the beginning of Session, needing to elect a co-speakership because of a potential deadlock — we’re no longer in that situation.”

The second sticking point for DFL leadership on Sunday continued to be an assurance, in writing, that the GOP majority won’t try to oust DFL Rep. Brad Tabke.

“That’s not the condition that people get to dictate on whether or not they show up for work,” Rep. Niska said.

“They should show up for work. They would have a voice in that process, and ultimately, it would be a decision that each individual member of the House would have to make like they’re sitting as a judge.”

“…It would be undemocratic because of the process that has gone on in his district with the recount and with the court review,” Rep. Long said in response.

“Representative Tabke won his election. Sure, it was a close election. They challenged it in court. He won in court.”

Asked if it’s possible DFL House members don’t return until after the special election, given the stalemate, Long said, “I certainly hope that’s not the case. We would like to be there on Monday, and so I’m really hoping that things go well today.”

That special election is expected around mid-March.

All session business must be wrapped up in May under State law.

Both party leaders said negotiations were expected to continue on Sunday night.