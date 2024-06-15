3 seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Minneapolis

Three people were seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle Friday night at the intersection of Franklin Avenue E and Portland Avenue, according to Minneapolis police.

Officers responded to the crash around 9:40 p.m. and found three pedestrians who had been hit.

A woman in her 20s, a woman in her 30s and a man in his 30s were all brought to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators say someone was driving southbound on Portland Avenue when they sideswiped another vehicle. The second driver then crashed into the group of pedestrians.

The first driver fled the scene, but the second driver stayed, police said.

No arrests have been made.