2nd teen who was shot in Brooklyn Park on Halloween dies, police confirm

The second teen who was shot on Tuesday evening in Brooklyn Park has died, police confirmed Saturday.

The 16-year-old died Friday night and has not yet been identified. Diriye Abdi Muhumed, also 16, died at the scene of the shooting on Tuesday.

As previously reported, Brooklyn Park officers responded to the shooting just after 5 p.m. near the corner of 73rd and Zane avenues. They found the two teens in the street with gunshot wounds.

Muhumed was pronounced dead at the scene and the second teen was brought to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Investigators believe that two suspects were involved in the shooting, and both ran from the scene.

As of Saturday afternoon, no arrests have been announced.

Investigators believe that there are witnesses to the shooting that may be able to give information to police. Anyone with information is encouraged to come forward, either by calling 911 or the department’s non-emergency number — 763-493-8222.