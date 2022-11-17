Plymouth police: 1 in custody, 2 still sought for teen’s death

Plymouth police say they have taken one person into custody and are seeking two other suspects after a shooting earlier this week that resulted in the death of a 17-year-old boy.

Thursday afternoon, police said they are currently looking for 19-year-old Augustus Matthews Sirleaf, Jr., of Plymouth—who police say goes by “A.J.”—and 19-year-old Hans Madave of New Hope.

According to police, an 18-year-old was arrested earlier this week in Golden Valley without incident and is being held for probable cause murder at the Hennepin County Jail.

Plymouth police say they still haven’t found the firearm used in the shooting.

As previously reported, Yaseen Thomas Johnson of Albertville was found dead in a vehicle shortly before 6 p.m. Monday on the 9700 block of 37th Place North.

Johnson attended a high school in ISD 728, which provided the following statement to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Wednesday:

“ISD 728 was shocked and saddened early this morning to hear about the tragic death of one of our students Monday night. We are currently supporting staff and students with our crisis response team, which includes counselors and extra staff, and are communicating support information to our high school families. WE are also providing any support we can for the victim’s family at this time. Additionally we continue to work with local law enforcement however we may assist in the active investigation.” – Independent School District 728

If you see Sirleaf or Madave, you’re asked to call 911, and to not approach them.

