24-year-old enters guilty plea in fatal drive-by shooting of pregnant woman

A St. Paul man has entered a guilty plea for second-degree murder in connection with the fatal drive-by shooting of 21-year-old Gabriella Dehoyos, who was pregnant and had three kids.

Paul Dwayne Harris, 24, is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 2.

As previously reported, officers were called to Regions Hospital on March 13 on a report of a woman who had been shot in the head. She died of her injuries the next day.

At the hospital, Dehoyos’ boyfriend told police that he was driving on St. Anthony Avenue and was about to turn onto Marion St. when a silver Ford sedan pulled up behind him and moved to the passenger side of the vehicle. The man looked over and saw the driver of the sedan, later identified as Harris, pointing a handgun in his direction.

The man recognized Harris and identified him by his street name, “PAULYP,” according to a criminal complaint. When he saw Harris point a gun at him, the man said he ducked and turned onto Marion St. He heard the rear passenger window shatter from the gunshot.

Officers recovered a shell casing at the scene of the shooting, and prosecutors say video from a Minnesota Department of Transportation camera corroborated Dehoyos’ boyfriend’s account of the shooting.

Harris was arrested in connection with the murder on March 16.