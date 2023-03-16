Pregnant woman dies after Monday shooting, St. Paul police investigating

A 21-year-old pregnant woman recently died in the hospital after being shot in the head on Monday, according to a news release from St. Paul police.

Around 5 p.m. on Monday, officers were called to Regions Hospital on a report of a woman with a gunshot wound to her head. She had been driven to the emergency room in a private car.

The woman recently died of her injuries, police said. According to a St. Paul police spokesperson, the woman was “early in her pregnancy.”

Investigators believe the woman had been shot inside the car at the intersection of St. Anthony Ave. and Marion St. before being rushed to the hospital.

Police are asking anybody who may have been at the intersection around 5 p.m. on Monday to call them at 651-266-5650.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to identify the victim and her exact cause of death.

This is the 7th homicide of the year in St. Paul, police said.