23-year-old sentenced to 12 years in fatal 2022 shooting in Frogtown

A 23-year-old was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years in prison for a 2022 shooting in Frogtown that killed 59-year-old Jeffrey Foss. He has credit for 372 days already served.

Payton Lee Wood pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder in May in exchange for the second murder charge being dismissed.

St. Paul officers found Foss deceased near the intersection of Dale Street and Thomas Avenue West on July 1, 2022.

Investigators learned that there had been an altercation between two groups of men. The man who was with Foss punctured the wheel of Wood’s car with a knife and told Foss to run before hearing a gunshot.

Wood turned himself in a few days later and told investigators that he fired his gun because he thought the man with the knife was going to stab him, according to court documents.

Wood also discarded the gun he used in the Mississippi River and returned to the scene to find out from police what had happened.

Court officials say that Wood didn’t have a permit to carry a firearm.