2024 Guide to St. Patrick’s Day events in the Twin Cities

St. Patrick’s Day is Sunday, and Minnesotans have lots of options for celebrating all weekend long.

One of St. Paul’s favorite traditions and a long-running event, the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, is scheduled to start in Rice Park at 12 p.m. on Saturday and travel down 5th Street East, ending at Mears Park. 5th Street East and intersecting roads between 6th Street East and 4th Street East will close to traffic at 11 a.m. for the parade. For a map and detailed information on parking, CLICK HERE.

Metro Transit will offer free rides on March 16 from 6 p.m. to the end of the day. Additionally, the METRO Blue Line will have an additional southbound trip to Mall of America station, leaving Target Field station at 12:30 a.m., and the METRO Green Line will have an additional eastbound trip to St. Paul, leaving Target Field station at 12:35 a.m.

Read on for a list of events in the metro area.

St. Paul

Saturday, March 16: The Landmark Center is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with Irish festivities on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event is scheduled to be packed full of Irish entertainment, arts, traditional instruments, and dance. Tickets are $9 for adults and $7 for children.

Saturday, March 16 : Patrick McGovern's Pub will have a free DJ along with green beer on trap and corn beef and cabbage for its St. Patrick's Day celebration on Saturday starting at 9 a.m. Heated tents will be provided for event-goers starting at 12 p.m. More information can be found HERE.

Saturday, March 16 : Take a ride on The Shamrock Express at the Minnesota Transportation Museum on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and enjoy corn beef sandwiches, green beer, a cabbage toss, family crafts, Irish dancers, and more.

Saturday, March 16 : The St. Paul Saints are continuing their tradition of hosting a St. Patrick's Day party just after the parade, at 1 p.m. The party will feature live Irish music, dance, beer, and food specials until 3:30 p.m. The party is $10 at the door, or $5 in advance online.

Saturday, March 16 – Sunday, March 17 : Shamrocks Irish Nook in St. Paul on West 7th Street is offering a special, limited menu on Saturday and Sunday. Leprechaun Legs, Irish Stew, corned beef and cabbage, and the O'Patty Melt are a few of the items set to be offered this weekend. A "paddy wagon" will also be available to ride to and from the parade. The shuttle service starts at 11 a.m. and will run continuously until 3 to 4 p.m. For more information, CLICK HERE.

Sunday, March 17: Days of Irish Dance at The Landmark Center is celebrating Irish dancers across the state on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $9 for adults and $7 for children. More information can be found HERE.

Minneapolis

Saturday, March 16 : O’Shaughnessy’s is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in Minneapolis with live music, Irish dancers, and a live broadcast from KS95! The event is scheduled from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. More information HERE.

Saturday, March 16 : Bauhaus Brew Labs and Backyard Boombox are throwing a St. Patrick's Day "Haus" Party on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m., complete with a live DJ and green beer. Details on the party can be found HERE.

: Bauhaus Brew Labs and Backyard Boombox are throwing a St. Patrick’s Day “Haus” Party on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m., complete with a live DJ and green beer. Details on the party can be found HERE. Sunday, March 17: A celebration at Up-Down is slotted to start at 11 a.m. on Sunday and feature drink specials, as well as a scavenger hunt.

Excelsior

Saturday, March 16: The Luck O’ the Lake one-mile and 5K Run is scheduled to happen on Saturday morning at 9 a.m. in front of Lakes Area Realty. Although registration has already passed, the run will conclude with a post-race party at Excelsior Brewing Company.

St. Louis Park

A three-day-long St. Patrick’s Day celebration is returning this year at Kip’s Irish Pub in St. Louis Park. The event is set to include live music, food, drinks, and green beer. For more information, CLICK HERE.

Saturday, March 16: The third annual ShamROC Ice Bowling is happening in St. Louis Park on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Eventgoers can bowl on green ice and enter to win prizes like AirPods, Stanley Cups, a night at a hotel suite, and more. There will also be a live performance from Hillbilly Inc. and drinks from The Park Tavern. More information can be found HERE.

Maple Grove

In Maple Grove, the OMNI Brewery & Taproom is also celebrating the holiday with a weekend-long event. Friday’s celebration will include live music from Cargill Deluxe, and a slew of additional live performances and specialty drinks will continue throughout the weekend.

Eden Prairie