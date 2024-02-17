2 killed in Arden Hills crash, alcohol suspected to be a factor

A 76-year-old man and a 74-year-old woman were killed in a crash in Arden Hills Friday morning, according to Minnesota State Patrol.

A 31-year-old man was driving a Chevrolet Equinox westbound on I-694 approaching Snelling Avenue around 8:45 a.m. The driver swerved from the right lane to the left shoulder and over-corrected, causing the vehicle to spin out, State Patrol said.

The Equinox struck a Chevrolet Malibu and pushed it sideways into the left lane, where the Malibu was hit by a semi that had also been driving westbound.

Both occupants of the Chevrolet Malibu were killed in the crash. They were identified as 76-year-old Curtis John O’connor and 74-year-old Karin Leigh O’connor, both of New Brighton.

The driver of the Chevrolet Equinox is suspected to have been drinking before the crash, State Patrol said. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

State Patrol confirmed that the driver of the Equinox was arrested for criminal vehicular homicide.

The driver of the semi also sustained non-life-threatening injuries.