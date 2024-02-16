Section of westbound I-694 closed in Arden Hills due to crash

Authorities say a crash has caused a temporary closure of westbound I-694 between US 10 and North Snelling and Hamline avenues in Arden Hills.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the closure is in effect until about 12:15 p.m. Friday. CLICK HERE to see a map of the detour that’s in place.

No word on any potential injuries, or how many vehicles were involved. The Minnesota State Patrol’s incident report says the extent of injuries hasn’t been determined as of this publishing.

A MnDOT traffic management camera showed first responders near an overpass around 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Check back for updates.