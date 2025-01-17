10-year-old girl identified as another person of interest in threats toward Fridley schools

Another child has been identified as a person of interest in relation to threats made toward Fridley schools earlier this week.

On Tuesday, detectives began investigating several threats made towards the school district and arrested a 13-year-old boy in connection with “potential threats on various social media platforms.” Police say he is currently being held at the Lino Lakes Juvenile Detention Facility.

As a result, all classes and school activities were canceled on Tuesday and Wednesday “due to continued safety concerns.”

Fridley officials say that on Friday, a 10-year-old girl was identified as another person of interest in relation to the threats.

Fridley Public Safety will be working with the Anoka County Attorney’s Office to pursue charges for both juveniles.

The city is also working closely with Fridley Public Schools to return students safely to the classroom on Jan. 21.

According to city officials, the investigation is ongoing.