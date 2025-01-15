13-year-old in custody in connection with threats toward Fridley schools, canceling classes for a 2nd day

A 13-year-old boy is in custody after making threats toward Fridley Public Schools, causing classes to be canceled for two days in a row.

The boy is currently being held at the Lino Lakes Juvenile Detention Facility. Fridley police say he was arrested in connection with “potential threats on various social media platforms.”

The school district initially canceled all classes and school activities on Tuesday due to a “reported threat to school safety,” and an update on Wednesday said classes would be canceled again “due to continued safety concerns.”

Fridley police are investigating the threats in collaboration with state and federal law enforcement.

Fridley police are investigating the threats in collaboration with state and federal law enforcement.


