10 tips to save money, stay cool during hot weather

Temperatures are expected to approach 100 degrees in many parts of the viewing area this week, and with that comes the nonstop running of fans and air conditioners, causing electric bills to increase.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has issued a Forecast First Alert for Wednesday and Thursday, as temperatures will approach 100 degrees in many parts of the viewing area.

Before the extremely high temperatures arrive midweek, Xcel Energy says there are many ways to help keep your bill low. Check out the 10 tips listed below for residents. Information on cooling rebates for homes can be found HERE and for businesses HERE.

Turn off lights and electronics when not in use.

Replace incandescent bulbs with LED lights.

Run washing machines, clothes dryers and dishwashers after the heat of the day and with full loads.

Close drapes and blinds during the hottest hours of the day.

Change air conditioning filters and have coils cleaned.

Use a whole-house or attic fan to bring in nighttime air and push out hot air during daylight hours.

Run ceiling fans counter-clockwise.

Open interior doors to improve circulation.

Install a programmable thermostat to raise temperatures when a home is empty and lower it when you’re home.

Plant trees or shrubs in a position so they provide shade for your air conditioning unit.

Due to the forecast of extremely high temperatures and heat indices this week, the Salvation Army announced Monday morning that its service centers will be open to provide relief to those who need it this week.

The following centers will be open during normal business hours Monday through Friday:

Salvation Army Temple – 1604 E. Lake Street, Minneapolis;

Salvation Army Parkview – 2024 Lyndale Avenue North, Minneapolis;

Salvation Army Central – 2727 Central Avenue Northeast, Minneapolis;

Salvation Army Noble – 10011 Noble Parkway, Brooklyn Park;

Salvation Army Eastside – 1019 Payne Avenue, St. Paul;

Salvation Army Citadel – 401 West Seventh Street, St. Paul;

Salvation Army Lakewood – 2080 Woodlynn Avenue, St. Paul.

CLICK HERE to find the Salvation Army closest to your location.

Animal Humane Society has also provided six tips to help keep your pets safe during the summer heat:

Limit exercise to morning or evening hours, and extra care should be made for pets who have short noses, are overweight or older.

Check pavement before walking – if you can’t walk on it with bare feet, it will be too hot for a dog to walk on. Head home if a dog starts lifting paws, limping, or skipping.

Keep animals well groomed, since matted fur traps heat. Don’t shave off the hair since the coat helps prevent sunburn.

Don’t leave pets unattended in the car.

Monitor them for signs of heat stroke, such as excessive panting or drooling, a fast pulse, anxious or staring expressions or a high body temperature. If you see these happening, put cool water on their legs and contact a veterinarian. Do not put cold water on their whole body.

Leave pets inside with the air conditioning on and if you’re outdoors, make sure they have shade and fresh water in a bowl.

Canterbury Park officials say they have moved the race times on Wednesday and Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. due to the expected hot weather. Officials there add the two turf races will be moved to the main track due to the lights needed for racing after sunset.

In addition, race No. 7 on Wednesday will now be run at five furlongs on the main track, while Thursday’s race No. 6 will be at one mile on the main track.

A map of options to escape the heat is available on Hennepin County’s website.