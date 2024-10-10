1 shot in Minnepolis, police investigating
5 EYEWITNESS NEWS is working to learn more about a shooting in Minneapolis on Thursday afternoon.
A spokesperson for Minneapolis police said at least one person was shot on the 4200 block of Queen Avenue North.
A source told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS the victim is a male. It’s not clear how badly they may be hurt or if any arrests have been made. However, our crew is seeing homicide detectives on the scene.
A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer captured crime scene tape and multiple squads at the scene.