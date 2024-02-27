1 dead in south Minneapolis shooting, 3 others injured

A man is dead and three other people are injured after a shooting in south Minneapolis Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the shooting happened between an alley and a sidewalk near the intersection of Franklin and Elliot avenues just before 1:30 p.m.

Arriving officers found three victims, one of which was a man without a pulse. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Another victim was critically injured but was reportedly stabilized after being taken to the hospital.

The third victim suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was also taken to the hospital.

A fourth victim reportedly self-transported to the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara spoke to reporters at the scene and added that all victims are adults. One is a woman and the rest are men.

Chief O’Hara added the area is known to police for being a “hotspot” where narcotic sales happen.

Investigators believe there were multiple shooters involved, but did not clarify exactly how many.

During the news conference, Chief O’Hara also referenced another shooting in August that left five teenagers and three adults injured at the same location.